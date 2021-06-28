Blackpool High Street to be closed to traffic for six months from Monday July 5 and more road closures announced as work gets underway on new Talbot Gateway underpass

Talbot Road regeneration area will involve road closures including High St and the junction with Talbot Road and Dickson Road

Access to High Street and surrounding streets will be restricted for six months from next week for construction on the new underpass and the new Holiday Inn and Marco Pierre White restaurant on the site of the former Wilko shop.

From Monday, High Street will be closed but other road closures will be in place overnight to help minimise disruption to firms, which will stay open.

Tramway contractor SISK is also back on site at Talbot Road to complete the new £23.4m tram link to Blackpool North train station.

The existing tramway will be further extended from the corner of Dickson and Talbot Road through the construction site to a new North Station terminus.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused and as always we shall keep you up-to-date with plans to help you go about your business as normal,” the authority said.

From Monday, Talbot Road will be hit by a series of closures for four weeks to allow for new overhead electric lines and signals from the terminus area to the Prom:

> From the junction of Dickson Road and Topping Street to the North Terminus from Monday for one week;

> From Talbot Road to the junction of Dickson Road and Topping Street for one week from July 12, as well as the junction with Abingdon Street; and

> The Talbot Square and Talbot Road junction for one to two weeks from July 19, with the Promenade shut.

“The work will be phased overnight only and no daytime closures are planned in order to minimise disruption to local businesses and residents,” a council

spokesman said.