B&M getting ready to open next to Aldi and Pets At Home in Bispham
Discount retailer B&M will open its newest store, off Holyoake Avenue, Bispham, tomorrow.
The shop will welcome its first customers at 9am.
It comes after neighbouring store, the supermarket Aldi, opened in the former B&Q and Poundstretcher unit in late September.
Pets at Home also has a base on the site.
It will be the fourth B&M to open in Blackpool, with the other shops found in Church Street, Whitegate Drive, and Vicarage Lane.
The multi-million pound firm, which has more than 600 shops, has its roots on the Fylde coast, opening as Billington and Mayman in Cleveleys in 1978.
The Gazette will be covering tomorrow's ribbon-cutting, with coverage on its website and in print.
