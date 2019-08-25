Books were falling off shelves, say residents hit by fracking tremor

Residents say the impact of the latest fracking earth tremor was felt across a wide area in Blackpool, Lytham, St Annes, Wesham and surrounding rural areas.

Hundreds of reports of the quake have been noted across social media and via email to Frack Free Lancashire, including houses shaking, books falling off shelves, widespread property damage and people being awoken from sleep from the noise and impact.

A spokesman for the Preston New Road Action Group said:“Measuring at 2.1ml, this tremor was the biggest yet with reports of it being felt in Blackpool, Weeton, Westby, Kirkham, St Annes and Wrea Green within minutes of it occurring.

“Several reports of windows and buildings shaking. This terrifying experience is being imposed on our community by an unnecessary and unwanted industry.

"The government should see sense and re-impose the fracking moratorium immediately before any serious injury or damage is done. Enough is enough.”

Frack Free Lancashire said: “We are livid that we are once again, being put in harm’s way for an experiment that we didn’t ask to be part of.

“Why are our communities being forced to accept this dangerous and contemptuous industry, when it is clear that they have zero control over the impacts that fracking brings with it?

"There was no fracking today, and yet, the after-effect it has caused, is a sizeable earthquake with widespread reports of property damage. We are angry and demand an urgent reconsideration of a fracking moratorium.”

Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith said: "The earth tremors are shocking & grab headlines but let’s not lose sight of the wider issue too.

"Climate change means we cannot afford to be fracking up more polluting fossil fuels. The time has absolutely come to ditch fracking & invest in renewables.

"Fracking doesn’t make any sense, going after more gas which is harder to get and even more environmentally damaging."