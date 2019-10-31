Boris Johnson pledges to address 'anxieties' over fracking

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised he will address the "very considerable anxieties" about fracking.

With the Oil and Gas Authority expected to report this week on the links between fracking and earthquakes, the Government is reportedly considering using what are expected to be critical findings to call a pause to shale gas extraction in the UK.

Gas exploration company Cuadrilla has paused its operations at Preston New Road, near Blackpool, since a series of earth tremors this summer.

It says it plans to resume at an unspecified date.

But opposition from protesters and public concern over environmental impacts continue to haunt the industry,

Mr Johnson said: "We will shortly be making an announcement about fracking in view of the very considerable anxieties that are legitimately being raised about the earthquakes that have followed various fracking attempts."

He hinted that a ban could be imminent: "We will certainly be following up on those findings because they are very important and will be of concern."

Hydraulic fracturing or fracking is a process in which liquid is pumped deep underground at high pressure to fracture shale rock and release gas or oil trapped within it.

In August, fracking by Cuadrilla led to an earth tremor in Lancashire measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale, which reportedly rattled doors and windows.

The gas exploration company has now offered to make payments to homes affected.

Opposition to fracking has almost doubled, with government research showing that 40 per cent of people are against it, up from 21 per cent in 2013.

Support for fracking has fallen from 27 per cent to 12 per cent .

Labour has promised to ban fracking "immediately" if it wins the general election.

It is also Liberal Democrat policy to ban the process.