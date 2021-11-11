Businesses give Lytham Christmas event a boost

It costs around £18,000 to stage the Lytham Christmas Lights Switch-On event and Booths, Stringers, Lytham Festival organisers Cuffe and Taylor, St Annes Beach Huts and Apartments, River Properties and Ribby Hall Village have all made substantial financial donations to help cover the costs, along with local Lytham restaurant Spago.

The financial help is a massive boost to the event which will take place on Saturday, November 20 from 1.45pm until 6pm.

The Lytham Christmas lights switch-on traditionally attracts thousands of people.

Coun Blackshaw said: “We cannot thank our sponsors enough. They have made considerable financial donations and that really is a huge boost.”

The donations have been further boosted by a number of other businesses and individuals across Lytham.

Spago has sponsored the event and Christmas lights since 2010.

Proprietor Helen Vavoso said: “The switch-on event has become a firm fixture on the Lytham events calendar and is very popular with the locals.”

Comedian Steve Royle is switching on the lights this year

Damian Clarke, from Stringers, added: “It’s brilliant to see the town looking so festive. I think we’re all ready for a great Christmas!”

Stuart Robertson, from St Annes Beach Huts and Apartments, said: “I’ve been lucky enough to live in Lytham pretty much my whole life and it has been great to see it develop over the years.”

And John Gill, head of trading and marketing at Booths, added: “We are delighted to be a sponsor for Lytham Christmas Lights Switch On 2021.”

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle will switch on the lights following an afternoon of entertainment in Clifton Square.

There will be performances from Lytham Community Choir, dance school Dance Etc, singers Scarlett Hackett, Mei Mei and Monroe, and local musicians and singer-songwriters Ike James, Daisy Atkinson and Edward Rhodes.

Party band 80s Rewind and Lytham’s very own The Coustics will perform following the switch-on and fireworks, which will take place between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Father Christmas will also lead a procession around Lytham setting off from the Assembly Rooms on Dicconson Terrace at 4pm.

Organisers of Lytham Christmas are appealing for the public’s help to raise £15,000 towards the switch-on event and to keep the lights shining until the end of January. To make a donation, visit https://gofund.me/7aea69d5

