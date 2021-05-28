10 outdoor attractions in Blackpool to make the most of the May Bank Holiday heatwave.

Met Office forecasters are predicting scorching temperatures across Blackpool and the Fylde coast this Spring Bank Holiday weekend.
Here are 10 outdoor attractions to make the most of the bank holding weekend in Blackpool:
1. Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Blackpool Pleasure Beach, one of the resort’s biggest attractions, has been celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. The park is usually open for 11am to 5pm on weekdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays. If you fancy riding some of the park's attractions in the dark, or simply want more time to enjoy the thrills, the park is normally open from 10am to 10pm on Saturdays.
2.
There’s nothing quite like a day at the seaside, and Blackpool is one of the best beach resorts in the UK. The whole family will love relaxing in the sun, taking a dip in the sea and enjoying an ice cream along the promenade. There is plenty of space for sandcastles, sunbathing and family games, so you really can make a day of it.
3. Blackpool Model Village & Gardens
Blackpool Model Village & Gardens, established in 1972, has been inspiring the imaginations of families for decades. Doors open at 9.30am. Last entry is 4.00pm weather permitting. Adult tickets are £7.50, tickets for kids between the ages of 3 and 15 cost £6, and children 2 and under can enter for free.
4. Blackpool Piers
Blackpool is home to not one, not two, but three Victorian piers: North Pier, Central Pier and South Pier. Whether you’re looking for live entertainment, amusement rides, arcades, food stalls and games, there is something for everyone. The only Blackpool Pier to hold Grade II listed status, the North Pier is a wonderful starting point for exploring Blackpool’s beaches. Central Pier is extremely family-friendly, with arcade games, a funfair and the popular Funhouse Family Bar. South Pier is a mini theme park, featuring go-karting, dodgems, waltzers, the Crazy Mouse rollercoaster, Skycoaster, Skyscreamer bungee ride, Spider Mountain climbing frame and Maxibounce trampolines.