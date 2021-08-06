Ascent Trampoline Park Blackpool to bring secondary school starters together from this weekend with special event
A Blackpool trampoline park is putting on special "open day" events for various Fylde coast secondary school starters after many schools cancelled open days during lockdown.
Many Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde secondary schools were unable to put on their annual open days for new year seven school starters amid Covid restrictions and social distancing guidance.
But Ascent Trampoline Park in Cornford Road, Marton, hopes to rectify that with a series of special events to bring youngsters starting school together.
It has planned a series of "open day" events for a variety of Fylde coast schools, which will include team-bonding games, food and the chance to bounce into year seven having already met new friends.
A spokesman for Ascent said: "We understand how huge the transition from primary school to high school can be and understand it can be very daunting.
"That's why each year we hold School Opening Day events that help soon-to-be Year Sevens from the same school meet up, make friends, take part in team bonding games and help ease that transition."
The dates and times for each school are:
Sunday August 8
12pm - Lytham St Annes High School
4pm - AKS Independent School
Monday August 9
12pm - Hodgson Academy
4pm - Highfield Leadership Academy
Tuesday August 10
12pm - Montgomery Academy
4pm - Aspire Academy
Wednesday August 11
12pm - Armfield Academy
4pm - St George's School
Thursday August 12
4pm - South Shore Academy
Friday August 13
4pm - Fleetwood High School
Saturday August 14
12pm - Millfield School
4pm - Carr Hill High School
Sunday August 15
12pm - Kirkham Grammar School
4pm - St Aidan's High School
Monday August 16
12pm - Garstang Community Academy
4pm - Rossall School
Tuesday August 17
12pm - St Bedes High School
4pm - St Mary's Catholic Academy
Wednesday August 18
12pm - Cardinal Allen High School
4pm - Baines School
Thursday August 19
12pm - St Annes Grammar School
4pm - Unity Academy
Each event lasts for 90 minutes and includes food, team-bonding exercises and entry to the trampolines for £13.95 per child.
Email Ascent or ring 01253 768868 to book a place.