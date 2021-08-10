Booths supermarket in Lytham to gain private residents entrance from retirement complex next door

The Sidings development will open in Spring next year

Booths, off Haven Road in the town, submitted the proposals last month to Fylde Council for a residents pedestrian link between the former Axa Data Centre Site at Wharf Street, which was originally built as a sports centre in the early 1980s.

The complex is currently under construction for the Sidings development of retirement homes by Adlington Retirement Living, which was granted back in 2018.

Now that plans have been approved by Fylde Council’s planning officers, a private footbridge with an access gate to the supermarket’s car park will be built.

The Booths supermarket in Lytham will be given a new private entrance for residents from a retirement complex being built next door to the store

The Sidings development will comprise of 65 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for the over 55s, and it the first residents will move into their homes in Spring next year. Only residents at the site will have access to the footbridge and gate.

When plans were submitted for the development back in 2017, the planning statement referenced that a new pedestrian access to the supermarket was possible but it was subject to agreement with Booths.

The statement from Adlington at the time said: “There may be an opportunity to provide a pedestrian access to the supermarket adjacent, significantly improving ease of movement around and through the site.”

According to the plans two car park spaces will make way for the footbridge.

The former Axa building was closed in 2013 and the building was demolished in 2017.