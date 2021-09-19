Curly hair products from Lancashire team go straight into awards contention

FYC, a product range for mixed textured curls, is in the running for the Pure Beauty Awards.

The business is based in Cotton Court, Preston and was co-founded by city-based entrepreneur Robert Binns.

It is looking to take a slice of a hair care market worth £1.72bn in the UK alone.

Robert Binns, Bradley Lincoln and Mike Peters who have teamed up to produce FYC's range of hair products for people with curly hair

FYC delivers easy-to-use, accessibly priced products, made especially for Afro-European mixed textured curls. Its Leave In Conditioner and Refresh and Detangle spray products beat just under 600 others to win a place on the shortlist. Voting is now open to the public to decide the final winners.

Robert said: “It’s a real honour for such a young brand to get noticed in this way. Since we launched, we’ve had so much great customer feedback, and seeing the difference the product is making to people’s hair is a real joy. To have industry professionals and Pure Beauty Magazine join in with that praise is outstanding."

All FYC products are produced in the UK. Rob began working on the range with his business partners Bradley Lincoln and Mike Peters after failing to find the right kind of hair product for his daughter Lydia.

He said: “We couldn’t find any products that worked for her that didn’t contain harsh chemicals. So, together with Brad and Mike, we set about creating them.”

The inspiration came form Rob's daughter Lydia, after the family struggled to find suitable, natural and gentle hair products for her curls

It took 24 months from the initial concept to the launch. He said: “We are really excited about FYC’s potential. We feel we’ve found a genuine gap in the market, a haircare product that meets a real need. Our aim is to build and develop a strong British brand that can make a real impact.”

Each of FYC’s four products is vegan-friendly and packed with natural ingredients including shea butter, olive oil, pro vitamin B5, and organic aloe vera.

As well as FYC, Rob Binns is managing director of the Cotton Court business centre in Preston. He has interests in a range of tech and telecoms businesses, as well as property and energy companies.

Bradley Lincoln is the creator of the Mix-d: concept of resources developed around the subject of mixed-race identity in the UK. He headed the detailed research that led to the development of FYC.

Mike Peters founded Universal Products Manufacturing, a manufacturing business that delivers products for some of the top names in the beauty world from its factory in Kirkham.

Mike has a successful track record in the beauty and hair product sector, including work in West Africa, and was honoured with an MBE for services to North West industry.