Fylde dozen hoping for reward in women's business awards after battling through pandemic

It is the 10th anniversary of the Enterprise Vision Awards, which shine the spotlight on women in business across the North West.

The awards ceremony will be held at Blackpool Winter Gardens on September 24, and the 12 Fylde businesses nominated are delighted following the changes and challenges of the pandemic lockdowns.

All are members of the Pink Link Ladies networking group.

Ten of the 12 businesswomen from the Fylde nominated for awards in this year's EVAs

Mary Speakman of digital agency Code Galaxy said: “At the start of the lockdown our company and our customers were struggling, budgets disappeared, events cancelled, staff furloughed, home-schooling.

“But consumer behaviour was changing, and we found that many businesses realised that they needed to take the opportunity to transform their online presence, quickly and effectively.

"We have been part of some great business success stories in the past 12 months, so to be an EVA Internet Industry finalist is a great end to a very difficult year, not only for ourselves but for all our customers.”

Bella Kowalska from the Nail Bus, a luxury nail and beauty bar on wheels, said they were all delighted to be rewarded for their hard work over the past 18 months.

She said: “I can't quite believe that we have made it to the EVA finals for the Beauty Industry. We are extremely proud to have come this far and to have been recognised within the beauty industry for the hard work we have put in.”

Jane Charnley of ‘A Toast in the Post’ said: “We’ve gone from running an exhibition and wedding business for more than two decades, to setting up an e- commerce website in the few months. But we are so pleased we took the plunge and turned the pandemic into something more positive. Being an EVA finalist is the icing on the cake.”

Rachel Grounds of Sassy Chic said: “To make sure I could connect with my loyal customers during lockdown I took to social media to provide weekly Facebook lives, showcasing the latest fashion accessories.

"To be an EVA finalist is amazing and I want to thank all my customers who have helped me get where I am today.”

Mandy Crossley, from MC Accounting said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded EVAS2021 finalists. Fylde Coast businesses, like other areas of the country, have faced

many challenges during the lockdown. But we have battled the storm to come through stronger than ever.

"To be finalists is fantastic but after such a tough time it’s wonderful that all the hard-working businesses and their staff have been recognised. We can’t wait to see what happens next.”

The Fylde 12 are:

Businesswoman of the Year – Gemma Walker – Helispeed

Employee of the Year – Isabel Wilkie, The Lingerie Lounge

Solo Business – Lynne Webster – Bamboo Baby and Beyond

Internet Industry – Mary Speakman – Code Galaxy

Training & Coaching – Wendy Mahoney – Fylde Tuition Centre

New Business of the Year – Jane Charnley – A Toast in the Post

Professional Services – Mandy Crossley – MC Accounting & Business Solutions

Retail Business – Sara Dewhurst – Lytham Gin

Customer Service – Trilby Beetham – Trilby The Celebrant

Beauty Industry – Bella Kowalska – The Nail Bus

Customer Service – Louise O’Toole – James Carter Homes