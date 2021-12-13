Lancashire health supplements firm presented with Queen's Award

Nature’s Aid of Kirkham was presented with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade for an exceptional exports growth performance.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Lord Shuttleworth, visited the site to make the presentation.

With its core business in UK Independent health food stores, Natures Aid first began to export its products ten years ago.

The presentation of the Queen's Award for exports to Nature's Aid of Kirkham

The business now has a distribution network in more than 50 countries, focused on pharmacies and independent retailers throughout Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Lord Shuttleworth, representative of HRH Queen Elizabeth, was treated to a tour of Natures Aid’s state-of-the-art, 43,000 sqft manufacturing facility, before formally presenting the award to general manager Chris Morrey.

Mr Morrey said: “It was an honour to receive Lord Shuttleworth at our Natures Aid headquarters, and celebrate the incredible achievement recognised by this Queen’s Award.

Lord Shuttleworth and Fylde Mayor Elaine Silverwood get a tour of the Nature's Aid factory in Kirkham from general manager Chris Morrey

“This award will further elevate the strong position we have in our international markets and help us remain on track to achieve 50 per cent of sales from export by 2023.”

Lord Shuttleworth was accompanied in his visit by Mrs Ann Dean MBE DL, Professor Steve Finnigan CBE QPM DL, and Mayor of Fylde, Elaine Silverwood.

With 75 new products launched in the last three years, Natures Aid has grown to manufacture more than 200 vitamin, mineral and supplement products.

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious awards for UK business, designed to recognise and encourage outstanding achievements in the fields of Innovation, International Trade, Sustainable Development and Promoting Opportunity. In 2021, 122 businesses across the UK were recognised by Her Majesty.

The firm exports to 50 countries