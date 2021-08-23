Lancashire holiday village celebrates tenth anniversary of award-winning Spa Hotel

Ribby Hall Village at Wrea Green, has seen a leap in bookings at its Spa Hotel with 24 per cent more customers than June to August in 2019.

The venue, which has 42 bedrooms, 14 treatment rooms, one of the UK’s largest aqua thermal journeys, a brasserie, champagne bar, and a state-of-the-art gym, has seen bookings for the next four months are also currently up by 57 per cent for the same time in 2019.

Bosses there are now having to increase recruitment with 11 positions available from spa therapists to chefs on offer.

Some of the team from the Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village which is marking tis 10th anniversary

Over the past ten years the offer at the Spa Hotel has been continually upgraded during its early March maintenance period, with investment including the addition of the Orangery restaurant, extending the aqua thermal journey with reflexology walkway and infra-red benches, foot spas and heated robe holders in the zen garden and an outdoor pagoda.

It has won multiple awards, such as the best day SPA for two consecutive years and maintaining a five-bubble rating since year one from the Good SPA Guide and four-star silver status from the AA.

Jane Tregonning, Spa manager, said the 120-strong team were delighted to be back from furlough to welcome guests.

She said: “It’s wonderful that we’re able to celebrate our tenth birthday with our guests.

At the opening of the hotel in 2011

“In addition to the very recent SPA enhancements, this month we have evolved our treatment offering alongside enhancing our wellness options too.

"We also have several wellness retreats scheduled from November 2021 through to March 2022.

Carole Pilling, senior manager at the Spa Hotel said: “Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the success of The SPA Hotel. A huge thank you all our loyal guests and the Ribby teams who provide daily support to ensure that this multi-award-winning operation maintains its five-star service levels.

"We should all be proud of what we have achieved together. Here’s to the next 10 years!”