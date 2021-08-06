Lytham decorators chasing another national award

The Lytham house featured

It will be the 10th time that Fine Lines Decorating and Property Maintenance Services Ltd has received an accolade from the Paint and Decorating Association.

Fine Lines is in the running for a top prize in the PDA Premier Trophy Awards for work on a Lytham property.

It has been featured on the front cover of The Decorator Magazine

Andrew O'Neill with a previous award

The firm, run by Andrew O’Neill, is nominated in the small contractor category

The presentation event will be held in Plaisterers Hall in London in September.

Andrew said: “I started the business in 2005 as a sole trader then later set up as a limited company.

“We mainly specialize in painting and decorating both internal and external on private domestic properties and commercial projects.

"Some of which have included grade 1 and 2 listed buildings such as Lytham Hall and The Cross and Passion Convent.

“We also carry out repairs to property which include jobs such as plastering and the fixing of upvc.”

He added: “The majority of the awards we have won have been for local properties and businesses on the Fylde Coast but mainly in the Lytham and St. Annes areas.