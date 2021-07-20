Lytham fish and chip shop offers free portions to celebrate start of the summer holidays

Seniors Fish and Chip Shop on Clifton Street in Lytham has teamed up with Love Seafood to celebrate the start of the summer holidays by offering free fish and chips to 100 local

people enjoying a day in the town on Thursday, July 22.

The first 100 customers to visit the shop from 11.30am will receive a free portion of fish and chips.

The fish and chip shop has partnered with Love Seafood, a community of seafood champions brought together by Seafish - the public body which supports the seafood industry in the UK.

Alistair Horabin, owner of Senior’s restaurant and takeaway, said: “No trip to the Flyde coast would be complete without fish and chips.

"In the year of the staycation, more people than ever are heading out to explore our beaches and waterways - we look forward to working with Love Seafood to share the great British

tradition of fish and chips and to helping spread about how delicious seafood really is.”

The Love Seafood team will also be on hand to ask the lucky first 100 what they love about fish and chips and memories they’ve made over a salt and vinegar packed portion.