Lytham Hall sees record number of businesses support its play series

Despite the financial pressures of the pandemic, four new town centre Lytham businesses, Will and Ward Boutique, Bosco Italian Restaurant, Le Roti Sandwich Rotisserie and Millie & Mini Candles, together with Lexus Preston, have joined the group of Patrons this summer.

New Patron Beth Ward, pictured, who runs the Will and Ward Boutique on Clifton Street with her mother Andrea, believes that the plays at Lytham Hall deserve support.

She said: “There are 18 very diverse businesses located here in the centre of the town who are patrons of the theatre season and it’s pleasing that all the profits each year go to an increasingly attractive local landmark. We are happy to be part of the team this summer.”

Lytham-based accountant Martin Gunson, one of the founding patrons, is delighted with the continuing positive response from the local business community.

He said: “The outdoor theatre at Lytham Hall has been consistently successful and always expanding over the past decade. Consequently businesses and organisations in the town are keen to be on board. There is a commendably strong community feeling and emphasis evident in the organisation and presentation of every play day."

Julian Wilde, organiser of the outdoor theatre season, said: “I have been overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response of all the Patrons, old and new, they have been positive and enthusiastic as we emerge cautiously from the pandemic. Their support is particularly welcome this year.”

After small beginnings in 2010 with three plays and just four Patrons Lytham Hall is hosting Cornish-based touring company Illyria presenting the 47th and 48th plays at a venue which has become one of country’s leading venues for open air productions. £45,000 has been raised for the ongoing restoration of the hall and its 78 acres of parklands in that time.