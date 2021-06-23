Milestone for shop in heart of community

Coun Elaine Silverwood, who is this year’s Fylde Mayor, is celebrating 21 years of Book, Bean and Ice Cream in the same week as Independent Bookshop Week.

Coun Elaine Silverwood who is this year’s Fylde Mayor, is celebrating the milestone at Book, Bean and Ice Cream in the same week as Independent Bookshop Week.

There will be special offers on books and free ice creams until stocks last at the shop today.

The Poulton Street shop, founded as SilverDell in 2000 by Sue Wardell and Elaine, sells books, coffee, ice cream, artisan food and gifts.

Sue retired in October 2015 and Elaine went on to organise literary events full time – but returned the following year after the couple who purchased the business were no longer able to

run it due to bereavement.

Elaine said: “I’m thrilled at the loyalty from customers old and new.

“We’re still very much in the heart of the community.

“We are busy with the book section, ordering for customers, and still specialise in signed by author books.