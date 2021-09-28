More petrol queues hold up Fylde traffic at tea time rush hour

Panic buying is causing major problems for drivers in some areas of Lancashire.

There were reports of congestion starting around 4pm near the Shell garage on the A584 Lytham Road eastbound in Freckleton as motorists caused a lengthy tailback as they waited for fuel.

The A583 Whitegate Drive in Blackpool was also snarled up due to vehicles queuing on the southbound carriageway outside the Tesco garage. Bus services No 4 and 18 were both diverted due to the jams.