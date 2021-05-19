No 10 Ale House in St Annes plans micropub expansion into former travel agents

No 10 Ale House on Park Road has submitted proposals to expand its premises using the old Tui travel agents next door, with the trend for real ale and gin showing no signs of slowing down

However the micropub's owner, George White, said the aim is to make the business bigger to expand their food offerings.

The former postman said: "We do alright but can struggle without the food. Obviously it's a bit small in there to offer a variety of meals but we're hoping to probably try and extend the business to allow that."

The No 10 Ale House in St Annes is looking to expand next door

The business was opened in 2015 and following its success in the town, George opened a Blackpool No 10 Ale House on Whitegate Drive in Marton in 2018.

That micropub has become successful for it's Thai food and George hopes his St Annes boozer could become the same.

He said: "Eventually it would be great to replicate what we have done in Blackpool for the people of St Annes. The problem is that you aren't looking for a chef that just uses a microwave, it needs to be quality so to start with I think we'll focus on our pizza offerings."

Following the closure of the Tui travel agents earlier this year, George said he is hoping to get access to the neighbouring building by the end of the month. He plans to knock down the wall separating the businesses and he already has a builder lined up.

Business owner George White hopes the planned expansion will allow the boozer to offer greater food offerings

Hoping for it to be open for the summer period, George said: "I want us to try and get the kitchen sorted out because we're moving it next door and it'll be bigger. I have got the flooring sorted out in my mind and I'm just waiting for a few breweries to get back to me for some seating so hopefully we'll just turn it around as soon as we can."

If the proposals are accepted by Fylde Council's planning officers, George said the seating would double to around 100 people inside and out.

The plans also state that the micro pub would double its staff numbers by employing a further two full-time and two part-time workers.

George said: "They're to start with minimum. I love having staff because it means I'm busy. You can't run a business on your own so if you have got plenty of staff you're doing alright, especially keeping it all local."

Plans have been submitted for the former Tui travel agent, which closed down earlier this year

He also said that he is looking for more delivery drivers after a few of them left to return to their full-time jobs after coming off furlough.

The proposals will now be considered by the council before a decision is made.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.