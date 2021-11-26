'Shop local - and help businesses survive' plead Lytham traders

A record crowd turned out to watch comedian Steve Royle turn on the Lytham lights, and Suzanne Taylor, chairman of the Lytham Business Partnership, says it is imperative that the enthusiasm is carried through by the public to ensure the tills keep ringing.

“It was wonderful to see so many people at the switch-on and the lights look wonderful,” said Suzanne.

“But we need those people to shop local and do all they can to support local businesses in what is an especially vital festive season after last year’s was hit by the pandemic.

A bumper record crowd turned out for Lytham's Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Gregg Wolstenholme

“How people shop over the coming four weeks will really affect many local businesses’ fortunes in the following four months – even whether some of them survive – so I am urging people to get into the ‘shopping local’ habit.

“During lockdown, online shopping has grown so much but the local businesses really need you. The numbers for the switch-on was great to see – I hope that’s a sign of a really busy few weeks to come.”

Lytham’s Christmas lights will shine to the end of January in a bid to entice more shoppers and Coun Brenda Blackshaw, of the Lytham Christmas team, said: “The switch-on was wonderful and it was brilliant to see so many people there.”

Meanwhile, Veli Kirk, chairman of the Enterprise Partnership of traders in neighbouring St Annes, said: “I go round the shops in St Annes every day and hear of how they are battling back after the pandemic.

“We should use this opportunity to really come together as a community and help each other have a really successful Christmas.

“St Annes and Lytham have a wonderful range of independent traders – let’s all work together to make it a super festive season.”

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.