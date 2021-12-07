St Annes shop appeals to find owner of missing sentimental item
Staff at a St Annes shop are appealing for help to find a shopper who lost an item of 'sentimental value' to come forward.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 9:18 am
Updated
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 9:18 am
Jean Short, assistant manager at Superdrug in St Annes Road West, said she hopes to reunite a mother and daughter with their missing item.
She said: "A lady was in the shop last week with her mother who was in a wheelchair.
"A couple of hours later she came back asking if we had found an item of sentimental value.
"Nothing had been handed in.
"But the good news is when I was sweeping the floor later on, I found the item.
"I would love to reunite the lady and her mother with it."
Read More
Read MoreMagic start to day, as recommended by football star Marcus Rashford, is a winner...
The pair were shopping in the store on Monday, November 29.
Call the shop on (01253) 713997.