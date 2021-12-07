St Annes shop appeals to find owner of missing sentimental item

Staff at a St Annes shop are appealing for help to find a shopper who lost an item of 'sentimental value' to come forward.

By Julia Bennett
Tuesday, 7th December 2021
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 9:18 am
Jean Short, assistant manager at Superdrug in St Annes Road West, said she hopes to reunite a mother and daughter with their missing item.

She said: "A lady was in the shop last week with her mother who was in a wheelchair.

"A couple of hours later she came back asking if we had found an item of sentimental value.

"Nothing had been handed in.

"But the good news is when I was sweeping the floor later on, I found the item.

"I would love to reunite the lady and her mother with it."

The pair were shopping in the store on Monday, November 29.

Call the shop on (01253) 713997.

