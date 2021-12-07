St Annes shop appeals to find owner of missing sentimental item

St Annes

Jean Short, assistant manager at Superdrug in St Annes Road West, said she hopes to reunite a mother and daughter with their missing item.

She said: "A lady was in the shop last week with her mother who was in a wheelchair.

"A couple of hours later she came back asking if we had found an item of sentimental value.

"Nothing had been handed in.

"But the good news is when I was sweeping the floor later on, I found the item.

"I would love to reunite the lady and her mother with it."

The pair were shopping in the store on Monday, November 29.