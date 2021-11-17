These are the next steps for the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone

Enterprise zone bosses and the architects behind the scheme say that a planning application to modify the carriageway on Common Edge Road is due to be submitted, which, if granted, will allow for the creation of a new gateway entrance to the huge 144 hectare site, on its eastern side.

Road work on Amy Johnson Way near the recently completed Multi-ply manufacturing building, will allow for unused areas of scrub land to be opened up for new industrial buildings, which would also be served by the new entrance to the site off Common Edge Road.

Lawrence McBurney from architects Cassidy and Ashton, speaking at a drop-in event for members of the public and businesses to see the latest plans for the site, said that interest from businesses to move to the enterprise zone was high and there was demand for large industrial units which could bring new jobs to the area.

Architect Lawrence McBurney with resident Ann Wragg discuss the plans for the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone at a drop-in day for the public

He said: "The outline planning application for the highways plans will be submitted shortly. The work on Amy Johnson way is scheduled next, then Common Edge Road if permission is granted, then the new link road into the site.

"This will open up the enterprise zone for new development. We have had lots of interest from businesses looking to relocate here. They want some large buildings - 100,000 sq ft and 40,000 sq ft which could then be built on the eastern part of the site.

"I live locally in St Annes and it is great to see this project developing."

He added that the the new sports pavilion and changing facilities now under construction near the new football pitches should be completed in Spring next year and then a new all weather 3G pitch and a rugby pitch would be next in line for the sports village at the eastern end of the site.

A map showing the latest plans for the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone. Common Edge Road can be seen running down the right hand side

The drop-in event held at AFC Blackpool's football ground attracted a steady stream of visitors to look at the latest plans and schedule of work and was the first face-to-face consultation held with the public since the pandemic struck.

One of the residents who lives close to the eastern part of the site off Common Edge Road, Ann Wragg, said she was pleased the council and bosses behind the enterprise zone project had put on the drop-in event.

She said: "It's good to see lots of people interested and this is going to keep everyone up to date on the latest changes to the plans. I think the changes they are planning to make now on Common Edge Road are needed.

"This road has become busier and busier in recent years, particularly with HGVs. I hope the link road through the site might reduce that traffic near the houses."