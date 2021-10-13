Unlimited rail travel offer with Northern is back - find out where and when you can collect your 3 tokens

To qualify for this special offer, simply collect 3 tokens from inside the Lytham St Annes Express newspaper on participating dates, complete the on-line form, download and print the form

and buy your tickets from any staffed ticket office.

Tokens for week one will be in the Lytham St Annes Express on October 14, followed by week two on October 21 and week three on October 28.

Three tokens allow you to buy up to four Northern only Day Ranger tickets or Weekend Rover tickets which must all be used on the same day or weekend (depending on the ticket

chosen).

Travel - on the Northern network using Northern services - is available between Monday, November 1 and Tuesday, November 30.

Day Ranger tickets are £10 for each adult, £5 for each child (aged five to 15) for one day ticket.

Weekend Ranger costs £17.50 for each adult or £8.75 for a child for one weekend ticket.