County gin specialist raises a glass to supermarket

A Lancashire artisan gin maker is raising a glass in celebration after it’s produce has hit the shelves of a Lancashire supermarket.

Lytham’s only small batch craft distillery, Sandgrown Spirits, has seen its Lytham Gin taken up by Booths.

Sara Dewhurst of Sandgrown Spirits

The brand was founded by former Queen Mary pupil Sara Dewhurst, who was a teacher for 24 years, and her husband Paul in April 2018.

Following a background in chemistry and pharmaceuticals, Sara Dewhurst started experimenting with small batches of gin in a utility room at home, before setting up Sandgrown spirits with her Portuguese still Edith which can produce 120 bottles a time.

With a zesty palate of orange and spice, this classic London Dry Gin is flavoured with 11 carefully chosen botanicals, including local seaside marsh samphire.

Sara said: “I’ve always loved gin, even before the current revival. After speaking to bar owners in Lytham, it turned out that there was a market for a locally made gin so I decided to have a crack at making it myself. I worked for a short time in the pharmaceutical industry before training to be a teacher.

"Learning about how to make gin and creating the first ever gin distilled in parish of Lytham has been one of the most interesting and exciting periods of our lives.”

Booths spirit buyer Pete Newton said customers love to find something interesting and original, and the current gin trend has captured customer’s imagination.

He said: “Craft gin is more popular than ever, and it’s vital we keep our ranges fresh and offering something new to the market. Gin drinkers are very adventurous and looking to try and share something different.

“We try to stock ranges that are relevant to our locals. Lytham Gin fits the bill perfectly and underscores our commitment to bringing amazing food and drink to our loyal customers.”

Customers will find Lytham Gin in both the Lytham and St Annes stores. As appeal grows, Booths aim to meet demand across other branches in the region.

Sara and Paul also produce Positively Purple and Blooming Gorgeous gins.