Curry House of the Year 2019: Which of these restaurants is the best in Blackpool and the Fylde coast?

We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2019. To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in today's paper, stating the voting number, full name and address of the curry house you wish to vote for. Voting closes on Saturday, July 6, 2019. *Be aware, photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
View more