Curry House of 2019: We are on the look-out to find the best in Blackpool and the Fylde coast

Curry House of the Year 2019: Which of these restaurants is the best in Blackpool and the Fylde coast?

A balti or bhuna?  Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!

We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2019. To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in today's paper, stating the voting number, full name and address of the curry house you wish to vote for. Voting closes on Saturday, July 6, 2019. *Be aware, photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

23 Squires Gate Ln, Blackpool FY4 1SN

1. Lee Raj Indian Cuisine, Blackpool -Voting Number 001

19 St Andrew's Rd S, St Annes FY8 1SX

2. Bilash Balti Ltd,St Annes -Voting Number 002

15 Park St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5LU

3. Red Fort Tandoori,Lytham -Voting Number 003

Blackpool Rd, Newton with Scales, Preston PR4 3RJ

4. Ali Raj,Kirkham -Voting Number 004

