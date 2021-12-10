England footballer and Paralympian visits Lancashire business to show off skills

BAE Systems employees from across the North West came together at the Lightning Club in Warton, for a blind penalty shootout to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

They were joined by Darren Harris, dual Paralympian, and England’s most capped and decorated blind footballer.

They took turns in learning the skills required to pass, dribble and score a goal with impaired visibility, and learned how to assist players in both defender and striker positions.

Darren Harris, dual Paralympian, and England’s most capped and decorated blind footballer visiting BAE Systems at Warton

International Day of Persons with Disabilities aims to promote the rights and well-being of people with disabilities in all spheres of society.

Activities take place across BAE Systems sites to mark the day and celebrate the invaluable contributions made by employees with disabilities.

Richard Shakespeare, diversity and inclusion manager, BAE Systems Air said:

“International Day of Persons with Disabilities is not just an opportunity to recognise the contribution our employees with disabilities bring, it’s also an opportunity to raise awareness, stimulate discussion, provide learning and help break down some of the barriers that those who live with a disability may face.

“I am really proud of BAE Systems’ approach to inclusion. Living with a physical disability myself, I’ve always been keen to show others with a disability what can be achieved and the career opportunities are open to those with disabilities.

Darren is a fantastic role model, and participants at the event felt so inspired by his resilience and adaptability.”

