Ex Coronation Street actress and broadcaster Nicola Thorp will front new 'Blackpool is Back' tourism campaign in bid to help boost visitors to her hometown

Broadcaster and columnist Nicola Thorp from Blackpool is part of the new Blackpool’s Back Tourism Recovery Campaign.

Nicola, 32, will launch the “Blackpool’s Back” initiative - a drive to boost tourists to Blackpool for summer staycations.

The outspoken columnist will be the voice behind a radio marketing campaign for Blackpool’s Back Tourism Recovery Campaign and said she was 'delighted' to be supporting her hometown in a bid to boost the hospitality and leisure economy after lockdown.

Nicola, whose family own and run a rock confectionary factory in the resort, said: " As a proud Sandgrown'un’, I’m delighted to be supporting the Blackpool’s Back campaign.

"As the country sees a revival of the staycation, it’s time for the UK to enjoy everything Blackpool has to offer”

The actress appeared in almost 100 episodes of Coronation Street and is now a regular contributor to ITV’s This Morning show.

The project has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and will run across the Bauer radio network in the north of England, and will be delivered in association with VisitBlackpool and the Blackpool Town Centre BID.

It also includes outdoor posters and video content and will run up to the start of the English school holidays from July 19.