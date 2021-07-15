Fairhaven pub set to reopen its doors again after 16 months

Robert Benson and Gina Mancini invested a six-figure sum to bring a new lease of life to The Fairhaven in May 2019 after it had been shut for almost three years.

But lockdown came just 10 months later and the pub has been shut ever since, with Robert and Gina in regular consultation over a financial plan for reopening.

Now, however, a date has been set for reopening on Monday and Robert and Gina, busy interviewing this week for staff to add to those they have been able to bring back after the 16-month hiatus, have said how grateful they are for the support they have received.

Robert Benson and Gina Mancini

“Fylde Council has been a big help, pointing us in the direction of some vital grant aid, while we are also grateful to Fylde MP Mark Menzies and there have been so many gestures and messages of support.

“We knew this is a wonderful community – that’s what attracted us to The Fairhaven in the first place – but the backing during this time has been something special and we have been determined to get open again.

“The date coincides withe lifting of Covid restrictions as it would have been difficult to invest in all the measures needed.

A sign outside The Fairhaven promoting the re-opening

“We’ll be operating with fewer staff, a reduced menu and we ask people to bear with us.

“We’ll be taking it one week at a time, one month at a time but are really looking forward to seeing customers again.

”The Lake area next to us is very busy already and is being refurbished to hopefully attract even more people, so we are hoping for a really good rest of the summer.”

Robert and Gina are still keen to hear from potential new staff and can be contacted at the pub.

