Fylde coast's Spitfire returns to its place of honour

The replica Spitfire which has become a firm favourite for residents and visitors alike to Fairhaven is set to reach for the skies once more.

The full-sized copy of the aircraft for flown by Sgt Alan Lever Ridings during the Second World War, and for which coast residents raised £6,500 to aid the war effort, was taken down from its pole eight months ago for sprucing up.

Volunteers from the Lytham St Annes Spitfire Ground Display team were helped by staff from Wareing’s Buildings of Wrea Green to crane Spitfire W3644 into position.

It had originally been placed there in August 2012 and the replica cost around £8,000 fund-raised by volunteers.

John Coombes from the group said: "We have received many hundreds of contacts over the past few months asking when the Spitfire would be returning, it is nice to know that this tribute is now a well established and loved feature in Fylde."

The original aircraft was lost on June 23 1942 when !9 squadron was escorting bombers on a raid in France. They were attacked by German Focke Wulf 190 fighters and sadly pilot Alan Lever Ridings, aged 20, did not return.