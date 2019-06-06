Fylde's Ribby Hall Village gets green light for huge £7m extension

A Fylde coast holiday village has splashed out on a £7m extension complete with a new lake.

The 22-acre Reeds Bay development at Ribby Hall Village will include twenty new holiday homes for purchase, two luxury holiday apartments and a water sports centre, set alongside the huge lake which will be excavated this month.

An artist's impression of how the new 7m Reeds Bay development will look at Ribby Hall

The announcement comes after the busy holiday destination, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, won initial planning permission from Fylde Council.

Reeds Bay will be built on newly acquired land near the south west corner of Ribby Hall Village. Bosses said the new attraction, skirted by mature trees and with the new five acre lake, will represent the jewel in the crown for the Village.

It will be the biggest single investment at the award-winning site, following the £6m Spa Hotel which opened in 2011.

The lake will be used for sailing, canoeing and other water-based activities, including outdoor swimming as part of triathlon events. These activities will be open to home owners, members of the health club, and residents across the village.

Stuart Simmons, construction manager. Tracy Richardson, holiday homes manager. and Paul Harrison, chief executive with the plans for the new development at Ribby Hall Village

Ribby Hall Village chief executive, Paul Harrison said: "This is a significant step for Ribby Hall Village and everyone here is very excited about the latest development.

"“We find ourselves ready and eager to expand our business further and we are confident that the Reeds Bay development will complement our existing operation perfectly.”

He said the twenty holiday homes will be built by the UK’s leading manufacturers, to bespoke designs, and will be fitted to the highest specifications available. Each interior will be uniquely designed to offer the ultimate in style and luxurious comfort, and the family-owned holiday village expects to sell many off-plan.

Subject to planning approval, two contemporary, elevated waterside apartments are also to be built above a water sports centre and would add a new dimension to The Village’s portfolio of holiday rentals.

Another artist's impression of the Reeds Bay development

Mr Harrison added: “This is the most exciting and ambitious new project we have embarked upon for many years. It’s entirely fitting that we will begin an additional phase of construction almost exactly 25 years after building the first ever holiday cottages here.

“The success of this business is due to the enthusiasm and dedication of the people who work here, our guests and all the local people who support our many facilities. We’re delighted to be able to improve the business even further for the benefit and enjoyment of everyone involved.”

Work is expected to begin next week, when local contractors will begin digging out the lake and preparing the site for the first holiday homes which are expected to cost between £295,000 and £400,000.

The Ribby Hall Village site was bought in 1994 by the Harrison family, who have continued to invest and improve its offering ever since.

Accommodation currently includes 180 modern, self-catering cottages, six pine lodges with their own outdoor hot tubs; eight motel rooms, four larger bespoke properties, each in their own private grounds; and the adult-only Spa Hotel. There are also 327 privately owned holiday homes within the 100 acre site.

The new holiday homes within the Reeds Bay development will be built by leading holiday home manufacturers including Aspire and Prestige.