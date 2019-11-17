Here is how you can offer a patient from Brian House and Trinity Hospice a treatment from Beauty Lounge in Blackpool

A beauty salon in Blackpool is offering customers the chance to offer hospice patients a special treat this Christmas.

Lisa Gardiner, who runs Beauty Lounge, in Ansdell Road, is asking her clients to purchase vouchers which will be given to patients at Brian House and Trinity hospices as a surprise gift to cheer them up over the festive season.

All vouchers will be placed on a Christmas tree for customers to chose from.

Lisa, 33, who has owned the salon for three-and-a-half year, said: “The reason I wanted to do this was that recently my nana, Beryl Llewellyn, 75, has been told she has six to 12 months to live due to cancer.

“She loves to come to the salon and get a little boost and feel good about herself, so I thought about doing this tree so I can make others feel better.

“It is not just for patients, as carers and staff need a boost too.

“When I spoke to a lady from Brian House and Trinity, she said that those you are not so poorly can have treatments, and the ones who are end of life can enjoy the natural tropics products prices from as little as £8.

“The products are all purchased in the salon and as they are tropics, they are natural and have no chemicals.

“I just want to get as many products or gifts as possible before Christmas. Simply just pick a gift tag from our tree, pay for a treatment or a tropic product and we will pass it over to the chosen charity. If people are not sure what gift they would like, they can buy a cash gift voucher, so the patient can choose.

“These charities help so many people, so let’s help and give them a special treat this Christmas.”

Treatments include nails, lashes, eyebrows, massages and facials.