How a mother-of-two from Kirkham is helping other mums stay toned through Fit Mums at Hello Fit in Lytham

Keeping fit after pregnancy can be tough but mum and personal trainer Lise Leyland has launched a group to help women tone up after giving birth.

The mother-of-two from Kirkham runs Fit Mums, from a studio in Hello Fit, in Lytham, as well as publishing fitness tutorials online through her Facebook site.

Lise Leyland leading a session

As the studio has a foam mat and safe play area for babies, mums can bring their young ones with them.

The 31-year-old said: “When I was pregnant with my youngest child last year, some of my pregnant friends joked that I need to help them get fit again after having their babies. We were all due around September time and I started small sessions with my friends. “More people showed an interest and I officially launched Fit Mums in January.

“Fit Mums allows mums a way of getting exercise without having to find childcare. We have a selection of toys and a play pen and lots of things for babies to play with.

“If mums need to hold their babies, they can as we adapt the workout.

“It’s a big social thing and gives women confidence as they are taking part in an activity. It is about feeling confident in their new body, rather than getting their old body back. Mums can also have a chat with like minded people.

“It’s really become quite popular, I have a Facebook group - https://www.facebook.com/HelloFITMums/ - with tips, videos and challenges so people can get free advice and support.

“We also offer online training services through our personalised app, and host bring your baby classes and bring your baby personal training sessions locally.”

Michelle Chadwick, 38, who uses the online classes, said: “Once my son Ollie arrived I was determined to lose the weight. Eating healthily and exercising regularly, I saw the weight drop off really quickly. This helped me stay motivated and I really enjoy seeing the physical changes in my body. My confidence has improved and I feel much better.”

