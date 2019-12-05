Lancashire-based supermarket chain Booths win spirits retailer award

Family-owned independent retailer Booths has been crowned Spirits Supermarket of the Year 2019 at the world-renowned International Wine and Spirit Competition.

The Preston-headquartered retailer beat tough competition from major retailers including Aldi, Lidl and M&S to secure the top spot.

Judges commented that ‘’focusing on what customers like, as well as having a keen eye on current and future trends’’ is what set Booths apart from the rest.

Pete Newton, Beer and Spirits Buyer at Booths said ‘’As a small-scale retailer up against multi-national retail chains, it is an absolute honour to win such a prestigious award.

"We’re absolutely delighted. We look for products that demonstrate quality and provenance but most importantly, we deliver a range we know our customers will like.”

He added: “We have an expansive and eclectic range of over 350 spirits.

"We have over 100 gins, 100 whiskies and a number locally produced artisan spirits born out of the northern counties we call home: Lancashire, Cheshire, Cumbria, and Yorkshire.

"We work hard to support local, emerging drinks producers giving our customers a true taste of the region.’’

Booths were also finalists in the Wine Supermarket of the Year category and came runner up, narrowly missing out to Waitrose.

The International Wine and Spirit Competition, now in its 50th year, celebrates the very best achievements in the industry.

The awards recognise the UK’s best retailers and entrants are judged by an expert panel across all areas from range right through to marketing and merchandising.