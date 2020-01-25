Lytham marketing technology firm launches national online platform after teaming up with Google

A new online platform to help tradespeople generate leads has launched nationwide from Lytham.

Marketing technology firm Get Work, based at Jubilee House, has been tested locally since February 2018, but is expanding thanks to a partnership with Google and the help of £100,000 startup finance from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.

The Get Work team have teamed up with Google to launch a new online platform for tradespeople to find more work

Founder Nick Cole said the platform had generated more than 15,000 local leads for tradesmen worth over £40m during the pilot project.

Get Work’s partnership with Google provides a fully automated lead generation service for tradespeople and aims to make it straightforward for them to sign up and start receiving job leads via Google Ads.

They complete a short online questionnaire and Get Work’s fully automated platform takes care of everything for its customers; from the setup of a dedicated landing page, Google Ads account and call management, through to account optimisation and reporting.

St Annes resident Nick Cole, who went to Hutton Grammar before studying international business at Manchester Metropolitan University, said; “I’ve always worked with small businesses throughout my career, predominantly in search marketing, which is how the idea for Get Work came to fruition.

"Tradespeople remain an underserved group when it comes to Google Ads.

“Marketers and agencies have often found it difficult to provide a comprehensive service to members of the trade where budgets can often be prohibitive.

“Our tech-first approach means we can offer an agency-level service for hundreds of pounds, instead of thousands.

“Not only do we deliver regular leads for our tradespeople, but we provide a platform to track those leads through to completion; showing our customers precisely how much they’ve spent and earned while using our service.”

Adrian Blockus, head of channel sales for Google in the UK, said: “We are excited to add Get Work to our select list of partners. Get Work are a results-driven company with the market knowledge, technical expertise and ad technology to help tradespeople grow their businesses using Google Ads.

"We look forward to building a very successful partnership together.”

Ben Pulham of Pro Build, an existing Get Work customer said: “Since using Get Work’s service I’ve been able to grow my business and expand into new areas.

"We’ve quoted over £400,000 worth of jobs in the first 2 months alone and recruited 6 new tradesmen to assist in winning work and delivering it."