New St Annes apartment hotel brings 20 new jobs

Twenty jobs have been created with the opening of a new apartment-style hotel promising five-star accommodation in St Annes.

The Hy Hotel on Clifton Drive North is the result of a £4m conversion of the former Ashton Park Hotel, which closed in 2018, and was also known locally as the Langdales Hotel.

The development, comprising 35 one, two and three-bedroom apartment style rooms, has retained many of the original building’s Victorian features.

It was overseen by Dan and Julia Yates, who run the adjacent Howarth House, while the day-to-day running will be undertaken by hospitality specialists Black And White Hospitality Management.

Along with a round the clock concierge service, features will include a fitness centre kitted out by Technogym, pool, sauna and steam room open to guests and local residents on a membership basis.

A new celebrity chef branded restaurant and bespoke spa are set to open later in 2020 while an on-site pantry hub with Starbucks coffee is available for hotel guests, leisure members and local residents.

Marian Stefanik, general manager said: “We’re delighted to be open. This new aparthotel concept combines the space and freedom of a self-catering apartment but with the benefits of a 24-hour concierge team that will be on hand to sort out any requests, whatever the time of day.

“It’s the perfect mix of luxury and home where both leisure and business travellers will find the perfect respite from today’s busy lifestyles.

“We’re not just restricted to leisure guests and see the Hy Hotel as the perfect retreat for business-people wanting an inspiring space to get on with their work or to hit a deadline. It’s exactly the sort of offering the town needs, especially if it wants to attract more leisure and business travellers to visit the area so it’s great to now be open.”

“The hotel works across a host of different levels. It’s perfect for golfing parties looking for somewhere to stay when playing at Royal Lytham and St Annes which is just around the corner or those visiting Blackpool.”