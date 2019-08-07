New store plan on edge of Lytham is deferred

An application for outline planning permission to build a new retail food store between Lytham and the village of Warton has been deferred.

The proposed food store would be sited on land currently occupied by car sales business Stanways of Lytham, on Preston Road on the periphery of Lytham.

The plans being put forward, by Commercial Development Projects, would entail a property measuring 1,022 sq metres at ground floor and 465 sq metres at mezzanine level.

The existing car park would be reconfigured to provide 92 car parking spaces to the front and side of the building, and existing buildings demolished.

At this stage, no “end user” has been named but the likes of Aldi, Waitrose and Tesco have been listed as potential operators.

Fylde planners needed to consider the impact which the store may have on local shopping amenities, particularly in nearby Warton.

The scheme had been recommended for approval by the planning officer, but with conditions.

The main stipulation is that a financial contribution of £30,000 should be made towards securing public realm works to enhance the attractiveness of Warton village centre.

The planning officer stated: “When balancing the benefits of the scheme, including the contribution to public realm to assist in the facilitation of the Local Centre in Warton, it is considered that on balance that the proposal is acceptable in principle.

“With regard to the other issues there are no highways, drainage, amenity or other reasons why the application is not acceptable and therefore it is recommended for approval, subject to the signing of a legal agreement and conditions.”

The committee agreed to defer the decision to allow consultation with Bryning-with-Warton Parish Council.