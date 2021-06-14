Pharmacy counter closes as St Annes supermarket prepares for Argos

Lloyd’s Pharmacy, who operated the facility at the store in St Andrew’s Road North, have confirmed that they took the decision to close after a new position offered inn the building to allow for the redevelopment wasn’t feasible.

A spokesman for Lloyd’s said: “We don’t take the decision lightly to close any pharmacy, but the redevelopment of the wider store required us to relocate to a new position that was unfortunately unfeasible.

“As part of our decision-making process, we looked at other community pharmacy provision in the area with a view to mitigating the impact on patients as much as possible.

The site of the former pharmacy inside the Sainsburys store in St Annes

“Patients have been redirected to other pharmacies in the area, or to our online repeat prescription service, Echo, which comes with free delivery.

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “The store is getting a refresh and a brand new Argos store will open inside soon. By bringing together the much-loved brands of Sainsbury’s and Argos under one roof, our customers will be able to enjoy greater convenience and access to thousands of technology, home and toy products while picking up their groceries.”

Sainsbury acquired Argos in 2015 and has announced plans to open 350 more Argos stores in Sainsbury’s and Argos collection points in supermarkets and convenience stores by March 2024 after closing hundreds of Argos high street stores.

