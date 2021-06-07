£10k grant for Kirkham estate agency which set up business during Covid-19 lockdown

Jusa Homes, on Poulton Street, was set up at the end of last year and is the latest Fylde firm to benefit from a £10,000 grant dedicated to boosting town centres across the borough.

Julie Hardy and Sarah Temmen, who started the firm, said the council funding has been a welcome cash injection to 'help make their dreams come true'.

The pair finally celebrated the official opening of their high street premises at the beginning of April.

Julie Hardy and Sarah Temmen with Coun Richard Redcliffe

The funds are part of the ARG Vacant Premises Grant available from Fylde Council which is available for businesses locating to, or expanding into, vacant town centre premises.

Sarah said: “The ARG grant has enabled us to open on the high street and introduce the letting side of the business. It was a very welcome cash injection.

“We feel that our clients deserve face-to-face interaction and a friendly personal service, and although we have a great online offering, we’re not just behind a phone or computer. That’s why we always wanted a presence on the high street.”

The business partners chose Kirkham as their location after being inspired by the exciting regeneration plans for the town.

Earlier this year it was announced the market town would receive £6.3m from the government’s Future High Streets Fund.

The cash will enable the purchase and repurposing of a number of historic buildings on Poulton Street and Preston Street, together with a wide range of improvements to the public realm and outdoor spaces.

Julie added: “We thought it was really nice to open in Kirkham and be part of the town centre regeneration scheme right from the start.

“The local community has welcomed us with open arms. Everyone has helped and been so supportive that we wanted to give something back, so we have become involved with the Kickstart scheme, which is a training scheme to help young people into employment.

“The property market is booming at the moment due to various government incentives and the fact that many people have accrued savings during lockdown. We sold one property within three hours.

“We’re extremely pleased the ARG grant gave us the opportunity to strike while the iron is hot and establish our business in the heart of Kirkham.”

Coun Richard Redcliffe, chair of the town centre working group, was pleased to officially congratulate the Jusa founders on their success.

He said: “Julie and Sarah have obviously worked very hard to get their business up and running, and I’m delighted that the ARG grant has been a great benefit to them.

“It’s a prime example of what the support is there for – to give businesses a boost and help create bustling local high streets.”