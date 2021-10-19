Sir Cliff Richard spotted at popular Fylde hotel and restaurant after Blackpool show

The world famous pop star turned heads when he was spotted in The Cartford Inn, close to the village of Great Eccleston, after performing for thousands of adoring fans at the Blackpool Opera House on Sunday (October 17).

The 81-year-old hit-maker stayed overnight at the award-winning pub, restaurant and boutique hotel next to the River Wyre, where he happily posed for pictures with star-struck staff.

The Cartford Inn shared a picture of Sir Cliff and two staff members on its Facebook page, with the business saying, "Sir Cliff loved the Inn".

On Sunday, excited fans travelled from all over the country to see Sir Cliff rock the stage with 'The Great 80 Tour' at the Winter Gardens.

Last week, the Cartford Inn was named 'Best foodie hotel' by the Sunday Times in the paper's 'Best Places to Stay Guide' for the North of England.

