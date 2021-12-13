St Annes' first Christmas market attracts thousands

Veli Kirk, chairman of organisers the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP), was delighted at the response to the event's debut and is already aiming for a return next year.

The market, comprising cabins in the Gardens and further stalls in a marquee, featured gifts, food and drink along with Santa in his grotto, children's fairgrounds rides and evening entertainment and Veli said: "It was great.

STEP chairman Veli Kirk (right) with Allan Oldfield, chief executive of Fylde Council, which supported the event.

"It was very busy over the weekend - we had around 5,000 people in the Gardens on Saturday afternoon and the feedback was excellent.

"We wanted to bring something really special to St Annes and it went really well. We aim to be back next year and hope it will be an annual event.

"Thanks to our sponsors, Anatolia Seaview, Beaverbrooks, Cuffe and Lacey Fostering, The View, Fylde Council and St Anne’s Town Council for their support, to all the community volunteers who made this happen and to everyone who came along."

The market featured stalls offering a wide variety of goods.