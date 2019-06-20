The Fairhaven pub: First look at Fylde pub's smart new look following six-figure refurbishment
The Fairhaven pub has opened its doors to the public this week following a six-figure refurbishment.
The pub in Marine Drive, Fairhaven opened its doors on Monday, with an official opening ceremony to follow on Saturday. Here we take a look around:
Gina Mancini and Robert Benson have acquired the pub from Enterprise Inns
The couple have spent a six-figure sum on giving it a smart new look.
The revitalised pub will be food-led, with regular live music.
The couple have experience of running pubs in the Manchester area.
