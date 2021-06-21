Weeton business site is refused by Fylde planning officers
Plans to create a new business site in Weeton have been refused by Fylde Council’s planning officers.
The proposed development using land to the south of Back Lane has been knocked back because planners believe it is ‘unsuitable’ for the area.
The planning documents show that by Pete Marquis Developments wanted to erect a building which would have housed four industrial units and five offices.
However Paul Walker, director of development services at the council, said the site is ‘poorly located’ and the development would be ‘highly visible, incongruous, unsympathetic and harmful to the established character and visual amenity of the rural area’.
He added: “This scheme will create a harm to the visual amenity and rural character of the area, has poor accessibility of the site, and creates a harmful impact on the safety of other users of the highway.”
"Furthermore the narrow single width of the private access road connecting the site to Back Lane, and its lack of opportunities to pass, would likely lead to an unacceptable risk of conflict between vehicles entering and exiting Back Lane at the same time, requiring one of the vehicles to reverse and potentially conflict with other vehicles using Back Lane or pedestrians and/or horse riders using the public right of way."