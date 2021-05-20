Work starts on new Kirkham housing estate ahead of construction for 231 properties

Morris Homes confirmed it has begun clearing work off the Kirkham Bypass ahead of building 231 properties on former farming land.

The land is opposite the Kingfisher Tavern on St George's Park and runs partly along the Kirkham and Wesham to Blackpool South railway line.

The proposals to use the land for a housing estate were originally submitted in 2015 with Fylde Council planning officers giving approval two years later, however Morris Homes only purchased the land last month.

Work has started on the housing estate off the Kirkham Bypass

A spokesman for the house builder said: “Although this site received planning approval on 11th October 2017, there were a number of legal issues to be resolved with the landowner. These issues were resolved at adjudication. Morris Homes then purchased the site on April 28 and work commenced on May 3.

“We anticipate starting house construction during Summer 2021, with the first completions being in early 2022. We also intend to operate the site across both Morris Homes and Shelbourne Estates, to accelerate production and provide the much needed houses that this area so badly needs.”