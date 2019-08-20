£5.6m worth of improvements at Fylde's biggest school

The construction of state-of-the-art Design and Technology building is a key feature of work which has continued through the summer holidays to upgrade facilities at Fylde's biggest school.

The £5.6m refurbishment and development project at Lytham St Annes Technology and performing Arts College is being delivered by regeneration and energy specialist ENGIE, on behalf of Lancashire County Council and the school.

Work at the Worsley Road site in Ansdell began in May, but the summer break signalled the start of major demolition , ensuring disruption to the college, its 1,400 students and staff is kept to a minimum.

The scheme includes the removal and demolition of two existing buildings, construction of the new single-storey DT building and the refurbishment of existing areas within the school, providing four modernised classrooms.

The development will continue throughout the next school year, with the final new building and refurbished areas expected to be fully handed over in September 2020.

The college's head teacher Ray Baker said in a newsletter to parents: "The building works will provide the appropriate accommodation for the future growth in pupil numbers.

"Our continued success and excellent reputation is coupled with an increase in birth rates and significant housing developments in the catchment area has resulted in a continued trend of being oversubscribed.

"We are demolishing two of the existing main school buildings, our former Humanities space (King Block) as well as the technology rooms (Whittle Block) and building a replacement single storey Design and Technology building, with increased toilet provision.

"We are also remodelling other areas of the school, including a new business and computing faculty as well as new music spaces which will create a fantastic base for our Performing Arts faculty.

"Other areas are being moved around in order to ensure that subjects are suited together and students have the very best experience possible."

Martin Lynch, head of education and public buildings at ENGIE, said: “This is another example of our great partnership with Lancashire County Council. We’re pleased to be leading this project and helping to provide some outstanding new facilities for pupils to learn and thrive in.

“The work we are doing provides an exciting future for the College and its students and we will also be working with the local community throughout the duration of the project, to ensure we leave a lasting legacy across the Fylde coast."

The school, which has some 1,400 pupils, re-opens for the new term on September 4.