AFC Fylde’s community team back in 15 local schools for sports sessions
AFC Fylde Community Foundation is back for the new academic year, and is now working in more than 15 local primary schools.
The team offers development for teaching staff, physical education lessons, lunch-time provision, after school clubs, mental health workshops, sports days and bike-ability training.
Dan Crofts, Foundation senior sports co-ordinator, said: “After what feels like an incredibly long 18 months of stop-start provision during the pandemic, we are so excited to be back
working with local children in primary schools.
“This is a key part of the work we deliver in the community and something the coaching team take great pride in, we have a great agenda of work planned for the academic year and an
extensive list of primary schools we are supporting.
“I’m confident it will be a great year.”
If any schools would like to work with the Community Foundation, contact Dan Crofts on 07703 672508 or by emailing [email protected] For more information
visit www.afcfyldefoundation.co.uk