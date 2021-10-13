AFC Fylde’s community team back in 15 local schools for sports sessions

The team offers development for teaching staff, physical education lessons, lunch-time provision, after school clubs, mental health workshops, sports days and bike-ability training.

Dan Crofts, Foundation senior sports co-ordinator, said: “After what feels like an incredibly long 18 months of stop-start provision during the pandemic, we are so excited to be back

working with local children in primary schools.

AFC Fylde Community Foundation runs sports sessions in schools

“This is a key part of the work we deliver in the community and something the coaching team take great pride in, we have a great agenda of work planned for the academic year and an

extensive list of primary schools we are supporting.

“I’m confident it will be a great year.”

If any schools would like to work with the Community Foundation, contact Dan Crofts on 07703 672508 or by emailing [email protected] For more information