AKS Lytham achieve outstanding results at A Level

AKS Lytham students celebrated an outstanding set of A-level results this year.

George Bell (AAA), Deputy Head Boy, Zain Islam (A*A*A*) and Cheran Saravanan (A*A*A) are all going on to study medicine at East Anglia, Imperial and Manchester respectively.

AKS Lytham students celebrate their results.

The school’s strong track record in the sciences sees Catherine Fewster (A*A*A*) going on to study biology at Sheffield University; Kasim Munir (A*AB) will read psychology at Manchester.

University and England U18 Hockey Captain, Mollie Mason (ABB) will study biochemistry and genetics at Nottingham.

Mollie said: “I’ve been at AKS since starting school and have appreciated not only the range of co-curricular opportunities, but also the great academic support.

“I’m particularly grateful to my teachers who have enabled me to pursue my hockey by supporting me outside of lessons and helping me manage my time.”

Head boy, Jeremy Lo Ying Ping (A*A*A*A) will read computer science at UCL. He said: “It was a phenomenal experience to be head boy at AKS and to be involved with all our community service initiatives.

“These opportunities have taken me out of my comfort zone and enabled me to build leadership skills. I’ve also appreciated both the support and academic challenge that I’ve received during my time here. I’ve attended the school since nursery and love the community spirit - I couldn’t have imagined a better place to grow up.”

A number of students will be taking up places on higher apprenticeships, including BAE Systems and within the Government.

Head of Sixth Form, Kevin Maund said: “I am thrilled to see the students’ two years of hard work recognised with these grades, and in the future pathways that have now been unlocked.

The next chapter in these young peoples’ lives is about to commence, and I wish them all the very best.”

Headmaster Mike Walton said: “We are very proud of our hard-working students who have achieved so much. Today we celebrate the successful progression to universities and apprenticeships. I would like to thank them for all they have contributed to the life of the school and our wider community.”