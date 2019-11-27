Blackpool Gazette Education Awards 2019: Here are all the winners from this year's event

More than 1,000 pupils, parents and educators gathered in the awe-inspiring setting of Blackpool Tower's Ballroom to celebrate outstanding work in schools across Blackpool and the Fylde coast.
The tenth anniversary Gazette Education Awards, sponsored by the Blackpool and Fylde College, saw a record number of nominations for 15 categories. Here are the results:
Health and Wellbeing Award
awards29: St Aidan's CE High School is Winner of the Health and Wellbeing Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
awards 30: Baines School, Highfurlong School, Millfield Science and Performing Arts College, Royles Brook Primary and Stanah Primary are Highly Commended in the Health and Wellbeing Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
Sports Achievement Award
awards31: Niamh Ritchie, Millfield Science and Performing Arts College is Winner of the Sports Achievement Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
awards32: Baines School Netball and Rounders Team, Rafael Eaton, Kieran Tait, Holy Family Catholic Primary, Montgomery Academy Athletics Team and Harvey Walford are Highly Commended in the Sports Achievement Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
Young Scientist/Engineer Award
awards33: Adrian Kambouris, Montgomery Academy is Winner of the Young Scientist/Engineer Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
awards34: Josh Lane, Connie Gooch and Charlie Doughty are Highly Commended in the Young Scientist/Engineer Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
awards35: Robotics Team, St Aidan's CE High School is Highly Commended in the Young Scientist/Engineer Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
Career Aspiration Award
awards36: Highfurlong School is Winner of the Career Aspiration Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
awards37: St Aidan's CE High School, Westminister Primary Academy, Baines Scool, Millfield Science & Performing Arts College and Highfield Leadership Academy are Highly Commended in the Career Aspiration Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
Education Support Award
awards39: Julie Scantlebury is Winner of the Education Support Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
awards40: Baines School Pastoral Team, Gail Kirkham, Highfurlong School Support Team, Millfield Science & Performing Arts College Pastoral Team and Chris Wardle are Highly Commended in the Education Support Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
Creative Arts Award
awards41: James Charles, Cardinal Allen Catholic High School is Winner of the Creative Arts Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
awards42: Sam Thomas, Millfield Science & Performing Arts College Dance Team, Sophie Gowers and Livs Ball are Highly Commended in the Creative Arts Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
School Trips Award
awards43: St Aidan's CE High School is Winner of the School Trips Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
awards44: Baines School, Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, Highfurlong and Millfield Science & Performing Arts College are Highly Commended in the School Trips Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
Resilient Revolutionary School Award
awards45: Revoe Learning Academy is Winner of the Resilient Revolutionary School Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
awards46: Highfurlong School, Larkholme Primary, Millfield Science & Performing Arts, Montgomery Academy and Norbreck Primary Academy are Highly Commended in the Resilient Revolutionary School Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
Unsung Hero
awards48: Peter Hodgkinson, Thornton Primary is Winner of the Unsung Hero Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
awards49: Gary Troughton, Graham Friendship, Pam Littlewood, and Roy Butterworth are Highly Commeneded in the Unsung Hero Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
Headteacher Award
awards 50: Graham Warnock, St Georges School is Winner of the Headteacher Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
awards 51: Karen Appleby, David Ashcroft, Andy Mellor, David McPartlin, Keith Berry and Neil Oldham are Highly Commended in the Headteacher Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
Primary School of the Year Award
awards 53: Park Community Academy is Winner of the Primary School of the Year Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
awards 54: Flakefleet Primary, Highfurlong School, Kincraig Primary, Mereside Primary and Thornton Primary are Highly Commended in the Primary School of the Year Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
Secondary School of the Year Award
awards 55: Highfurlong School is Winner of the Secondary School of the Year Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards
awards 56: Baines School, Hodgson, St Aidan's CE High School, St George's School and St Mary's Catholic Academy are Highly Commeneded in the Secondary School of the Year Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards