Blackpool Gazette Education Awards 2019: Here are all the winners from this year's event

More than 1,000 pupils, parents and educators gathered in the awe-inspiring setting of Blackpool Tower's Ballroom to celebrate outstanding work in schools across Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

The tenth anniversary Gazette Education Awards, sponsored by the Blackpool and Fylde College, saw a record number of nominations for 15 categories. Here are the results:

Harry Blunden, Highfurlong School is Winner of the Primary School Pupil of the Year Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

Health and Wellbeing Award

awards29: St Aidan's CE High School is Winner of the Health and Wellbeing Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

awards 30: Baines School, Highfurlong School, Millfield Science and Performing Arts College, Royles Brook Primary and Stanah Primary are Highly Commended in the Health and Wellbeing Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

Sports Achievement Award

Scarlette-Jane Thompson, Jessica Smith, Melissa Collins, Sophie Potts and Austin Brennand are Highly Commended in the Primary School Pupil of the Year Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

awards31: Niamh Ritchie, Millfield Science and Performing Arts College is Winner of the Sports Achievement Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

awards32: Baines School Netball and Rounders Team, Rafael Eaton, Kieran Tait, Holy Family Catholic Primary, Montgomery Academy Athletics Team and Harvey Walford are Highly Commended in the Sports Achievement Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

Young Scientist/Engineer Award

awards33: Adrian Kambouris, Montgomery Academy is Winner of the Young Scientist/Engineer Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

Alice Hoggarth, Millfield Science & Performing Arts College is Winner of the Secondary School Pupil of the Year Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

awards34: Josh Lane, Connie Gooch and Charlie Doughty are Highly Commended in the Young Scientist/Engineer Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

awards35: Robotics Team, St Aidan's CE High School is Highly Commended in the Young Scientist/Engineer Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

Career Aspiration Award

awards36: Highfurlong School is Winner of the Career Aspiration Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

Jacob Greaves, Harry Snelson, Jack Leech, Martina Dioletta-Brett and Poppy Billinghurst are Highly Commended in the Secondary School Pupil of the Year Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

awards37: St Aidan's CE High School, Westminister Primary Academy, Baines Scool, Millfield Science & Performing Arts College and Highfield Leadership Academy are Highly Commended in the Career Aspiration Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

Education Support Award

awards39: Julie Scantlebury is Winner of the Education Support Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

awards40: Baines School Pastoral Team, Gail Kirkham, Highfurlong School Support Team, Millfield Science & Performing Arts College Pastoral Team and Chris Wardle are Highly Commended in the Education Support Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

Creative Arts Award

awards41: James Charles, Cardinal Allen Catholic High School is Winner of the Creative Arts Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

Natalie McCombe, Baines School is Winner of the Inspirational Teacher Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

awards42: Sam Thomas, Millfield Science & Performing Arts College Dance Team, Sophie Gowers and Livs Ball are Highly Commended in the Creative Arts Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

School Trips Award

awards43: St Aidan's CE High School is Winner of the School Trips Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

awards44: Baines School, Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, Highfurlong and Millfield Science & Performing Arts College are Highly Commended in the School Trips Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

Resilient Revolutionary School Award

awards45: Revoe Learning Academy is Winner of the Resilient Revolutionary School Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

awards46: Highfurlong School, Larkholme Primary, Millfield Science & Performing Arts, Montgomery Academy and Norbreck Primary Academy are Highly Commended in the Resilient Revolutionary School Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

awards47: Norbreck Primary are Highly Commended in the Resilient Revolutionary School Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

Unsung Hero

awards48: Peter Hodgkinson, Thornton Primary is Winner of the Unsung Hero Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

awards49: Gary Troughton, Graham Friendship, Pam Littlewood, and Roy Butterworth are Highly Commeneded in the Unsung Hero Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

Headteacher Award

awards 50: Graham Warnock, St Georges School is Winner of the Headteacher Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

awards 51: Karen Appleby, David Ashcroft, Andy Mellor, David McPartlin, Keith Berry and Neil Oldham are Highly Commended in the Headteacher Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

Primary School of the Year Award

awards 53: Park Community Academy is Winner of the Primary School of the Year Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

awards 54: Flakefleet Primary, Highfurlong School, Kincraig Primary, Mereside Primary and Thornton Primary are Highly Commended in the Primary School of the Year Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

Secondary School of the Year Award

awards 55: Highfurlong School is Winner of the Secondary School of the Year Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards

awards 56: Baines School, Hodgson, St Aidan's CE High School, St George's School and St Mary's Catholic Academy are Highly Commeneded in the Secondary School of the Year Award at the Blackpool Gazette Education Awards