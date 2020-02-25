Campaign to get Blackpool reading

A major campaign is underway to get Blackpool’s youngsters reading.

Get Blackpool Reading from the National Literacy Trust, Blackpool Council and Blackpool Opportunity Area, is collating a list of Blackpool’s favourite children’s stories to encourage reading for pleasure across the town.



As part of the initiative, pupils at all the resort’s primary schools are being asked to nominate their favourite children’s book.



Blackpool’s 100 Reads is a town-wide activity to motivate more children to enjoy reading and read more widely, by inspiring them to try books that have been recommended by their peers.



The three Blackpool schools that submit the highest number of suggestions will each receive 100 new books each.

Research shows that literacy issues are prevalent across Blackpool. In 2019 only 71 per cent of pupils reached the expected level in communication and language at age five compared with a national average of 82 per cent.

As many as 32 per cent of underprivileged children in Blackpool left primary school unable to read well.

The campaign encompass a range of projects and initiatives to give young people the literacy skills they need to succeed in life.



As part of the community-driven campaign local residents are also being invited to share their favourite children’s book via a submission form on the Get Blackpool Reading website, using #GetBlackpoolReading on social media or emailing getblackpoolreading@literacytrust.org.uk by the deadline of March 6.