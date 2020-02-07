Cliifton Primary School in St Annes rated good at Ofsted inspection

A Fylde school has again been rated 'good' following an inspection by the Ofsted education watchdog.

Inspectors who visited Clifton Primary School in St Annes found that pupils are very positive about their school and that they feel safe and are happy. Parents and carers are overwhelmingly supportive of the school.

The Ofsted report also highlighted the fact that the leaders’ high expectations of pupils encourages them to live out the school's core values.

"For example, pupils know that to be resourceful is to apply what they have already learned to new tasks." said the report.

"They know that they must be resilient by trying their best to achieve.

"Pupils listen to and respect one another and they behave well because they want to learn.

"Pupils said that bullying does not happen. In the past there has been some name-calling but teachers dealt with it quickly so that it has not been repeated.

"Pupils said that teachers make learning fun and accessible and by the time pupils leave Year Six, most achieve as well as other pupils nationally.."

The report also highlighted that disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs and/or disabilities achieve well and that pupils enjoy the wide range of sports and clubs on offer.

"Pupils take pride in their work and enjoy their lessons because teachers explain concepts well," added the report.

"They encourage one another and feel valued because leaders celebrate their successes."

The report said that arrangements for safeguarding are effective, while as far as items which could be improved were concerned, it pointed out that senior leaders at the school should provide governors with information about pupils’ broader achievement.

"Governors must use this to ask questions and hold leaders to account for pupils’ achievement in subjects beyond English and mathematics," said the report."

The school, which is in Clitheroe Road and currently has 260 pupils, was last inspected and rated 'good' in 2015. It also earned a 'good' rating at its two previous inspections in 2011 and 2009.

Headteacher Rachel Legge said: "We are very pleased with the report. It shows the resilience and determination of pupils and is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of the staff."