College bosses say Newman students back from Italy are fit and healthy

Staff and students from Cardinal Newman College in Preston who travelled to Rome and Naples earlier this month are all fit and healthy, college bosses have confirmed.

The Lark Hill college said the trips, from March 3-7, were not near restricted areas and added: "They did not visit any of the then restricted areas of Northern Italy and upon return the College sought advice from the NHS 111 service and were advised that they should only self-isolate if they displayed any symptoms of the virus."

The spokesman added: "All the group are well, and none have displayed any symptoms, therefore they have returned to college as normal.

"As a college, we are following Public Health England’s official guidelines and advice with regards to Coronavirus. We take the health and well-being of our students and staff extremely seriously and believe following official advice is the best way to protect our community."

Meanwhile, Preston's College in Fulwood will remain closed until Wednesday after it is understood a student returned from central Asia.

The independent Rossall School in Fleetwood is setting up two distinct zones. Staff and pupils will be allotted to either the Day School(Nursery to Year 13) or

the Boarding School(Years 9-13).



Headteacher Jeremy Quartermain said: “There are zero cases of Covid-19 at Rossall and zero in the

area local to Rossall.



“The risk to our students remains extremely low and I am aware that some will consider our confinement policy overly cautious. However, we are resolved to ensure that Rossall School leads the way in terms of taking sensible measures to protect each and every member of our community.