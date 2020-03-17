Coronavirus: Lytham St Annes High School closes to years 9 and 10

Fylde’s biggest school has closed its doors to two of its five year groups as precautions against the coronavirus outbreak escalate.

Bosses at Lytham St Annes High School say they have made the “difficult decision” to close to pupils in years 9 and 10 - ages 13 to 15 – because of the number of staff in self-isolation.

A statement from headmaster Ray Baker said: “We have made the difficult decision to close school to students in year 9 and year 10.

“Please can we ask that they are not sent into school today.

The reason for the partial closure is the number of staff unable to work due to self-isolation guidelines.

“We will arrange further information and details as the day progresses.

“If your child has already set off for school, we will supervise them this morning until contact has been made with home to arrange collection or an alternative journey home.

“If your child has set off, please can they go to the Assembly Hall.”

The school has apologised for the action but stated they can’t “put children at risk”.

Mr Baker added: “We are genuinely sorry for this decision, but we cannot put children at risk with a severely depleted workforce.

“A further letter will go out today asking for information from families so that we can support during this difficult time.”